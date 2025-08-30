Comparing W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) & ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) and ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for W.W. Grainger and ScanSource.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W.W. Grainger 2 7 2 1 2.17 ScanSource 0 0 1 1 3.50

W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus price target of $1,080.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.54%. ScanSource has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.78%. Given W.W. Grainger’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe W.W. Grainger is more favorable than ScanSource.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

W.W. Grainger has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ScanSource has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.7% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of ScanSource shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of ScanSource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W.W. Grainger and ScanSource”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W.W. Grainger $17.17 billion 2.83 $1.91 billion $39.41 25.73 ScanSource $3.04 billion 0.31 $71.55 million $3.01 14.50

W.W. Grainger has higher revenue and earnings than ScanSource. ScanSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W.W. Grainger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares W.W. Grainger and ScanSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.W. Grainger 10.99% 49.63% 21.63% ScanSource 2.35% 9.38% 4.87%

Summary

W.W. Grainger beats ScanSource on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers technical support and inventory management services. The company serves smaller businesses to large corporations, government entities, and other institutions, as well as commercial, healthcare, and manufacturing industries through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies. This segment offers data capture and POS solutions to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, including retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications. It also provides electronic physical security products, such as identification, access control, video surveillance, and intrusion-related devices; networking products comprising wireless and networking infrastructure products; other software-as-a-service (SaaS) products; and engages in hardware rental activities. The Modern Communications & Cloud segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for communications technologies and services comprising voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cybersecurity, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud, and technology services, as well as IP networks and other solutions for various vertical markets, such as education, healthcare, and government. The company serves manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, retail and e-commerce, hospitality, transportation and logistics, government, education and healthcare, and other industries. ScanSource, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

