Compound Planning Inc. Acquires 6,865 Shares of NIO Inc. $NIO

Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,776,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in NIO by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 49,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 119,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,184 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

NIO Trading Down 2.0%

NIO stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.42. NIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 286.45% and a negative net margin of 35.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. NIO has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.