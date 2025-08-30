Compound Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,060 Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 160,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 121,805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

