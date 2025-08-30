Compound Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,667 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 272,895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,040,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,896,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $83,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

WBA opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

