Compound Planning Inc. Buys 6,944 Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Cemex were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cemex during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cemex by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Cemex during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cemex during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cemex during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.10 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

Cemex Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $9.08 on Friday. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.61%.The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Cemex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0224 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.84%.

About Cemex

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

