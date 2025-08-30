Compound Planning Inc. Has $144,000 Holdings in Snap Inc. $SNAP

Compound Planning Inc. cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.62. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

Insider Activity

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $73,248.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 436,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,743.79. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 60,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $437,126.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,143,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,550.84. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,510,644 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,447. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

