Compound Planning Inc. Reduces Position in Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. $MKZR

Compound Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Mackenzie Realty Capital were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKZR. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Mackenzie Realty Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mackenzie Realty Capital

In other news, CFO Angche Sherpa acquired 15,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $77,244.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 70,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,406.40. This trade represents a 27.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Christine Elizabeth Simpson acquired 15,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $77,244.60. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager directly owned 70,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,406.40. This trade represents a 27.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 426,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,922 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mackenzie Realty Capital Price Performance

Mackenzie Realty Capital Company Profile

Shares of MKZR opened at $6.10 on Friday. Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

(Free Report)

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mackenzie Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackenzie Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.