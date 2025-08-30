Compound Planning Inc. Reduces Stake in Telefonica SA $TEF

Compound Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Telefonica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,638,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 19,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 57,945 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEF. DZ Bank cut shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Telefonica Stock Performance

NYSE TEF opened at $5.36 on Friday. Telefonica SA has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Analysts predict that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.1703 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. Telefonica’s payout ratio is currently -52.08%.

Telefonica Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

