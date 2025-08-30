Compound Planning Inc. Sells 3,194 Shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. $VIV

Compound Planning Inc. reduced its position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter worth approximately $923,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 946.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,844,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 114,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter worth $551,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $11.40 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $8.80 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.50) on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Telefonica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $12.92.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Telefonica Brasil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

