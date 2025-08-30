Compound Planning Inc. Takes $46,000 Position in NexGen Energy $NXE

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 66.7% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXE opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.45. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXE shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

