Compound Planning Inc. Takes Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. $IBRX

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 396,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 35,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares during the period. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Price Performance

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $2.34 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBRX

About ImmunityBio

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.