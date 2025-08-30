Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of Construction Partners worth $32,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Construction Partners by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD opened at $119.90 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $124.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $779.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Construction Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 price target on shares of Construction Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

