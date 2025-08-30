Contrasting Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Strattec Security and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security 3.31% 8.95% 5.58% ChargePoint -65.79% -131.65% -23.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strattec Security and ChargePoint”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security $565.07 million 0.48 $18.68 million $4.57 14.41 ChargePoint $417.08 million 0.62 -$277.07 million ($12.00) -0.94

Strattec Security has higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint. ChargePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strattec Security, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Strattec Security and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security 1 0 0 0 1.00 ChargePoint 2 7 1 1 2.09

ChargePoint has a consensus price target of $27.88, indicating a potential upside of 146.25%. Given ChargePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Volatility & Risk

Strattec Security has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Strattec Security shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Strattec Security shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Strattec Security beats ChargePoint on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also offers full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, South America, Korea, China, and India. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

