CPB Inc. $CPF Stock Position Boosted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 114.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CPB were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CPB by 17.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CPB by 663.3% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CPB during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CPB by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CPB during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CPB

In other news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $72,747.15. Following the sale, the director owned 19,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,596.41. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $92,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,342.33. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,687 shares of company stock worth $379,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CPB Price Performance

Shares of CPF opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.07. CPB Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36.

CPB (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.80 million. CPB had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CPB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CPB in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CPB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

CPB Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

