Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,148,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,210,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 708.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 38,057 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Finally, Alfreton Capital LLP boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 6,356 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.16, for a total transaction of $3,318,848.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,771,906.40. The trade was a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 20,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.97, for a total value of $10,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,107 shares in the company, valued at $55,134,716.79. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,428 shares of company stock worth $19,262,627. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $514.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.13. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 12-month low of $409.22 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.