Critical Comparison: Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) vs. High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Neogen and High Tide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neogen 0 3 1 0 2.25 High Tide 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neogen currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. High Tide has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.94%. Given High Tide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than Neogen.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neogen $894.66 million 1.40 -$1.09 billion ($5.03) -1.14 High Tide $550.24 million 0.53 -$3.19 million ($0.08) -45.00

This table compares Neogen and High Tide”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

High Tide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neogen. High Tide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Neogen has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, High Tide has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neogen and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neogen -122.06% 2.39% 1.57% High Tide -1.71% -6.45% -3.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Neogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of High Tide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Neogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of High Tide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods. The segment offers its products primarily to milling and grain, meat and poultry, prepared foods and ingredients, fruits and vegetables, seafood, dairy, beverage, water, healthcare, traditional culture media markets, food service, and dietary supplements markets. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, parasiticides, diagnostic products, rodent control products, cleaners, disinfectants, insect control products, and genomics testing services marketed through veterinarians, retailers, livestock producers, and animal health product distributors, for the animal safety market. The segment offers its products for companion animal veterinarians; livestock producers, veterinarians, and breed associations; retailers; breeding and genetics companies; diagnostic labs and universities; distributors; and other manufacturers and government agencies. Neogen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories. Further, it sells its products through online sales via e-commerce platform. The company offers its products under the Daily High Club, DankStop, FABCBD, GC, Nuleaf, Smoke Cartel, and Blessed CBD brands. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

