CSX Corporation $CSX Stake Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,067,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,442,000 after buying an additional 969,567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,124,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,696,000 after buying an additional 707,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after buying an additional 9,863,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,742,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,540,000 after buying an additional 1,856,322 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Baird R W raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

