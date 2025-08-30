CW Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,577 VanEck Long Muni ETF $MLN

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Down 3.8%

MLN opened at $16.85 on Friday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $18.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

