CW Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. $EVLV

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 420.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVLV. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 73.04%. Evolv Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

