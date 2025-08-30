CW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. $ESPR

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 201,704 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 157,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.22 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $447.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $82.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

