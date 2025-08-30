CW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF $MSTU

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period.

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MSTU opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Profile

The T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (MSTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of MicroStrategy Inc stock (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTU was launched on Sep 18, 2024 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

