CW Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ELDN

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $2.59 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $155.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELDN shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELDN

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.