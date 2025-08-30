CW Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,880,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 534,315 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,733,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after purchasing an additional 412,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TeraWulf by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,369,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 955,795 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TeraWulf by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,603,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 352,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,048,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 527,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

WULF has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citizens Jmp upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.22.

In related news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $39,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,244.16. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WULF opened at $9.45 on Friday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 3.17.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 91.42%.TeraWulf’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

