CW Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

CW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,084,000 after acquiring an additional 956,177 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,331,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,252 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,702,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after buying an additional 238,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after buying an additional 57,983 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in NCR Voyix by 17.6% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,734,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after buying an additional 408,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

NCR Voyix Trading Down 2.5%

NCR Voyix stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.13 million. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%.NCR Voyix’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.