CW Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crexendo Inc. $CXDO

CW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crexendo were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crexendo by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 86,162 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Crexendo by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crexendo by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crexendo news, CFO Ron Vincent sold 8,200 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $53,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 172,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,310.44. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,980 over the last three months. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crexendo Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. Crexendo Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $190.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crexendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. D. Boral Capital boosted their price target on Crexendo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Crexendo from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CXDO

Crexendo Profile

(Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.