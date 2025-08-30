DA Davidson Estimates Okta’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Okta in a report released on Wednesday, August 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OKTA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $92.77 on Thursday. Okta has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,700. This represents a 56.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,994.60. This represents a 60.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,263,000 after buying an additional 935,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,901,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,966,000 after buying an additional 407,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,455,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,432,000 after buying an additional 755,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,488,000 after buying an additional 314,525 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,234,000 after buying an additional 1,189,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

