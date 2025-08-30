DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.51 target price on shares of DAQO New Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DAQO New Energy in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DAQO New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of DAQO New Energy stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.48. DAQO New Energy has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.54 million. DAQO New Energy had a negative net margin of 65.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Analysts predict that DAQO New Energy will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAQO New Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 401,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 232,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

