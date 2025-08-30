Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.3%

NVIDIA stock opened at $174.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.83 and a 200 day moving average of $139.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

