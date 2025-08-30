Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.18 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.83 and a 200 day moving average of $139.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

