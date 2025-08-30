Denny’s Corporation $DENN Holdings Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,089,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 469,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 51.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,521,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 855,192 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 30.8% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 745,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 175,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 63.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 321,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 312,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 97,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Denny’s Price Performance
NASDAQ DENN opened at $4.57 on Friday. Denny’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DENN. Piper Sandler set a $4.00 price target on Denny’s and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on Denny’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.
About Denny’s
Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.
