Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. $CAPR

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $77.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Capricor Therapeutics Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

