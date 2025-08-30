Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. $MATV

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mativ were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 9.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mativ by 204.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Mativ in the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Mativ in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mativ in the first quarter valued at $681,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Stock Up 2.2%

MATV stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $688.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $525.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.00 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MATV. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mativ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MATV

About Mativ

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.