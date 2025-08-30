Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Venture Global (NYSE:VG) to “Buy”

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s current price.
VG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Venture Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter worth $3,547,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter worth $125,788,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the second quarter worth $76,489,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter worth $37,798,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter worth $32,099,000.
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
