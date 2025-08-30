Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,121 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,648,000 after acquiring an additional 389,490 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,940,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,637 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,529,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,997,000 after purchasing an additional 286,910 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,886,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,761 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday. Cfra Research raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average of $89.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

