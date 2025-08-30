Eastern Bankshares, Inc. $EBC Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,212,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,044 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $36,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,019,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 205,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $8,768,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $3,717,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $455,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Quincy Lee Miller purchased 13,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $233,961.42. Following the purchase, the president owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,961.42. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.94. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Eastern Bankshares had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.74%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

