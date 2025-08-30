Eaton (NYSE:ETN) vs. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Critical Contrast

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Eaton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eaton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton 15.11% 23.91% 11.38% Ideal Power -58,031.58% -66.48% -58.83%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton 0 9 14 0 2.61 Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eaton and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Eaton currently has a consensus target price of $379.10, suggesting a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Eaton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eaton is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Risk and Volatility

Eaton has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eaton and Ideal Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton $24.88 billion 5.46 $3.79 billion $9.94 35.12 Ideal Power $90,000.00 494.89 -$10.42 million ($1.23) -4.26

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eaton beats Ideal Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems. Its Aerospace segment offers pumps, motors, hydraulic power units, hoses and fittings, and electro-hydraulic pumps; valves, cylinders, electronic controls, electromechanical actuators, sensors, aircraft flap and slat systems, and nose wheel steering systems; hose, thermoplastic tubing products, fittings, adapters, couplings, and sealing and ducting products; air-to-air refueling systems, fuel pumps, fuel inerting products, sensors, and adapters and regulators; oxygen generation system, payload carriages, and thermal management products; and wiring connectors and cables, as well as hydraulic and bag filters, strainers and cartridges, and golf grips for manufacturers of commercial and military aircraft, and related after-market customers, as well as industrial applications. The company’s Vehicle segment offers transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, and fuel vapor components for the vehicle industry. Its eMobility segment provides voltage inverters, converters, fuses, circuit protection units, vehicle controls, power distribution systems, fuel tank isolation valves, and commercial vehicle hybrid systems. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1911 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Ideal Power

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

