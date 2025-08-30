Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) vs. Howden Joinery (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) and Howden Joinery (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Electrolux and Howden Joinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrolux 0.11% 1.61% 0.12% Howden Joinery N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Electrolux and Howden Joinery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrolux 1 0 0 1 2.50 Howden Joinery 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrolux $12.88 billion 0.13 -$131.87 million $0.09 132.00 Howden Joinery $2.97 billion 2.37 $318.58 million N/A N/A

This table compares Electrolux and Howden Joinery”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Howden Joinery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Electrolux.

Summary

Electrolux beats Howden Joinery on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories. It also provides hobs, ovens, and hoods; and tumble dryers. The company offers its products under the Electrolux, AEG, and Frigidaire brands through retailers, buying groups, and independent stores. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Howden Joinery

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. Howden Joinery Group Plc was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

