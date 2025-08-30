Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 550.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 65,717 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 938.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESRT opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 5.67%.The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.860 EPS. Analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

