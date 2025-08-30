Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,053 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $33,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,059,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,630,000 after acquiring an additional 699,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Envista by 24.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,387,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,206 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,694,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after acquiring an additional 615,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,375,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,994,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 160.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,599,000 after buying an additional 1,414,080 shares in the last quarter.

NVST opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $682.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.21 million. Envista had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Envista from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

