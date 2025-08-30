Federal Signal Corporation $FSS Holdings Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 201,111 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.80% of Federal Signal worth $36,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $45,307,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $26,144,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 518,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,903,000 after purchasing an additional 209,655 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1,432.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 203,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSS shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, July 11th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

FSS opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.38. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.24 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

