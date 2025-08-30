Financial Contrast: MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of MultiPlan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91% MultiPlan -163.30% -12.14% -1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetaWorks Platforms 0 0 0 0 0.00 MultiPlan 0 1 0 0 2.00

MultiPlan has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 82.47%. Given MultiPlan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than MetaWorks Platforms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 12.23 -$5.65 million ($0.08) -0.67 MultiPlan $930.62 million 1.24 -$91.70 million ($101.54) -0.70

MetaWorks Platforms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetaWorks Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MultiPlan beats MetaWorks Platforms on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

