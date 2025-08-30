Firestone Capital Management Grows Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $232.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.79 and its 200 day moving average is $213.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.37.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

