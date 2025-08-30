First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) vs. Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Head-To-Head Analysis

First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) and Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Pacific and Jardine Matheson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Pacific N/A N/A N/A Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Pacific and Jardine Matheson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Pacific 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jardine Matheson 0 1 0 1 3.00

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

First Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Jardine Matheson pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%.

This table compares First Pacific and Jardine Matheson”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Pacific $10.06 billion 0.36 $600.30 million N/A N/A Jardine Matheson $35.78 billion 0.50 -$468.00 million N/A N/A

First Pacific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jardine Matheson.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of First Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Pacific has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks. It also manufactures and distributes a range of food products, including noodles, dairy products, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, beverages, wheat flour, and pasta; breeds seeds; cultivates oil palm, rubber, sugar cane, and other crops; and offers cooking oils, margarines, and shortenings. In addition, the company explores for, mines, and produces gold, copper, and silver; and produces sugar and bioethanol. Further, it is involved in the operation of gas-fired power plant; provision of water distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services; and operation of toll roads and rails, as well as distribution of electricity. First Pacific Company Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company offers automotive and transport services, as well as invests in, develops, and manages residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also operates 7-Eleven, IKEA, and other retailing business, as well as Pizza Hut and KFC franchise restaurants; and invests in and manages hotels, resorts, and residences, as well as engages in construction and energy, infrastructure and logistics, and information technology businesses. In addition, the company sells and services motor vehicles; invests in, owns, develops, and manages office and retail properties; operates outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, health and beauty stores, and home furnishings stores. Further, it engages in the automotive dealerships business. Additionally, the company invests in digital business, such as Halodoc, a healthtech online ecosystem; Sayurbox, an e-commerce grocery platform; Paxel, a technology-based logistics business; and OLX, a used car platform. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited was founded in 1832 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

