First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF $FPX Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 112,627 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,594,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 98,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $150.80 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $156.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average of $132.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

