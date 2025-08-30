Fortis $FTS Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,922,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,278,000 after buying an additional 1,683,377 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Fortis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,218,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,068,000 after buying an additional 612,395 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fortis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,870,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,192,000 after purchasing an additional 604,615 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $22,869,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,265,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,227,000 after purchasing an additional 542,749 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Trading Up 0.4%

FTS opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Fortis has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Fortis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

