Fortis $FTS Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 158,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTS

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.