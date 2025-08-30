Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 275,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCPT opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $210,229.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,771.82. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

