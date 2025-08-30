Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 117.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter worth $52,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 26.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter worth $212,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of GEN opened at $30.20 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GEN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

