General Dynamics Corporation $GD Stock Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in General Dynamics by 31.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 33,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $324.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $326.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,260 shares of company stock worth $138,125,545. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

