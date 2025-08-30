Geron Corporation $GERN Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 77.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,984,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,525,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Geron were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 347,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Geron by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Geron by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 225,441 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.73. Geron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 7.87.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 53.52%.The company’s revenue was up 5455.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

